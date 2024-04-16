Bootmaker Dr Martens names new CEO, flags tough year on weak demand

(Reuters) -British bootmaker Dr Martens named its chief brand officer Ije Nwokorie as its next CEO on Tuesday, saying Kenny Wilson had decided this year would be his final year as top boss.

Wilson, 57, will step down after six years in the role, at a time when the company has been grappling with weak demand due to customer destocking and reduced orders in the United States from wholesale customers wary of macroeconomic pressures. Dr Martens, in a separate statement, said its fiscal 2024 results were expected to be in line with market expectations but flagged a challenging fiscal 2025 amid weak demand in its largest market - the U.S.

"The FY25 outlook is challenging, and the whole organisation is focused on our action plan to reignite boots demand, particularly in the USA, our largest market," Wilson said.

"The nature of USA wholesale is that when customers gain confidence in the market we will see a significant improvement in our business performance, but we are not assuming that this occurs in FY25."

