Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Boot Barn Holdings' (NYSE:BOOT) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Boot Barn Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$206m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$358m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, Boot Barn Holdings has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

NYSE:BOOT Return on Capital Employed December 2nd 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Boot Barn Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Boot Barn Holdings for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 167% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 14%. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

On a side note, Boot Barn Holdings has done well to reduce current liabilities to 19% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Boot Barn Holdings has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 229% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

