Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) sheds 5.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 290% in five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 14% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 5.8% in the last month.

While the stock has fallen 5.4% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Boot Barn Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 27% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 31% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Boot Barn Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 45% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 31% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before spending more time on Boot Barn Holdings it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

