Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and ...

Revenue Growth: Increased by 14% in the second quarter.

Same-Store Sales Growth: Consolidated growth of 4.9%; stores increased 4.3%, e-commerce increased 10.1%.

Earnings Per Diluted Share: $0.95, compared to $0.90 in the prior year.

New Store Openings: 15 new stores opened, totaling 425 stores across 46 states.

Gross Profit: Increased 14% to $153 million; gross profit rate increased to 35.9%.

Net Income: $29 million for the quarter.

Inventory Increase: 22% increase over the prior year, totaling $713 million.

Cash and Credit: $37 million in cash, with $0 drawn on a $250 million revolving line of credit.

Fiscal 2025 Sales Guidance: Raised to $1.91 billion, a 14% growth over fiscal '24.

Capital Expenditures: Expected to be $120 million for the fiscal year.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

Positive Points

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) reported a 14% increase in revenue for the second quarter, with consolidated same-store sales growth of 4.9%.

The company opened 15 new stores in the second quarter, bringing the total to 425 stores across 46 states, and plans to open 60 new units this year.

E-commerce sales grew by 10.1%, with bootbarn.com experiencing a 15% increase, showcasing strong online momentum.

Merchandise margin increased by 70 basis points due to supply chain efficiencies, contributing to overall gross profit growth.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) raised its full-year guidance, expecting total sales to reach $1.91 billion, a 14% growth over the previous fiscal year.

Negative Points

The departure of CEO James Conroy, who is leaving to join Ross Stores, introduces potential leadership uncertainty.

SG&A expenses increased by 100 basis points, primarily due to higher incentive-based compensation, legal, and marketing expenses.

Exclusive brand penetration decreased by 50 basis points, although this was expected due to high growth in the prior year.

Occupancy costs of new stores contributed to a 60 basis point deleverage in buying, occupancy, and distribution center costs.

The company anticipates potential distractions and uncertainties due to the upcoming election, which could impact consumer behavior.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the material inflection in comps that you saw as the second quarter progressed? And what trends have you seen in October? A: James Conroy, President and CEO, explained that there was broad-based sequential improvement across categories, channels, and regions. Every major merchandise department and region had positive same-store sales growth. October's performance was in line with the second quarter, with a 5% increase in same-store sales.

