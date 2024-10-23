Boomer couples with degrees retire with £2.5m fortune

University-educated baby boomer couples retire with £2.5m in wealth, a new study suggests.

Researchers at the University of Bath found pensioners who went to university are seven times more wealthy than those who did not go.

The figures lay bare the high return on investment baby boomers received on higher education. As a whole, they were less likely to have attended university than younger generations.

The study used the Wealth and Assets Survey published by the Office for National Statistics to determine “how the way people pair up affects their wealth and the accumulation of assets”.

University-educated baby boomers plan to leave £332,000 worth of inheritance – more than double the amount than their less-educated counterparts.

The report looked at two key groups – baby boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964, and Generation X, those born between 1965 and 1979.

It found that by the time highly educated boomers retired in their mid to late sixties, they had a median wealth of £2.49m. University-educated boomers were also more likely to seek each other out, the study found.

Boomers with a degree were also more likely to have benefitted from inheritance than less educated counterparts.

Almost one in three highly educated baby boomer couples reported receiving an inheritance by the time they reach their 50s, while fewer than one in 10 couples with lower education levels reported the same.

Those who did receive an inheritance benefitted from £79,370 – 28 times more than what couples with lower education typically received.

Dr Ricky Kanabar said: “The study shows that the tendency for people to partner with others of a similar education level, and for this pattern to repeat across generations when combined with the rapid accumulation of wealth among certain baby boomers, is important for understanding wealth inequality, both now and in the future.”

Despite tuition fees remaining free between 1976 and 1998, baby boomers are less likely to have gone to university than younger generations.

A 2023 study by Open Study found that just 15pc of those born between 1946 and 1964 went on to complete a higher education qualification.

By contrast, some 80pc of Generation Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – are set to complete a higher education qualification of some kind.

Salary data suggests university degrees remain a springboard to higher pay. Those aged between 35 and 44 currently earn more than any other age group, according to payroll platform Employment Hero.

The company, which analysed salary data from some 90,000 employers, found that so-called “millennial managers” earned £17.10 an hour on average, compared to £15.40 an hour for 25-34-year-olds and £16.80 an hour for 45-54-year-olds.