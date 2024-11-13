Boohoo pleads with shareholders to reject Mike Ashley approach

Mr Ashley has recently been locked in a power struggle with Boohoo’s board - Jamie Lorriman

Boohoo has urged shareholders to reject Mike Ashley’s attempts to take control of the fashion brand, claiming the Sports Direct billionaire could have “ulterior motives” in his approach.

The fast fashion company has written to investors calling for them to vote against demands being made by its largest shareholder Frasers, which is seeking to add its founder Mr Ashley to the Boohoo board, along with Mike Lennon, its restructuring expert.

In a series of attacks on Mr Ashley and Frasers late on Wednesday, Boohoo accused the FTSE 100 retail giant of “effectively seeking to obtain control” of the company’s ability to meet its lending requirements.

This stems from Frasers’ demands that Boohoo not sell off any assets without shareholder approval, claiming this could potentially harm the board’s ability to ease financial pressures.

On Wednesday, Boohoo sought to ward off immediate cash concerns by announcing plans to raise a further £39.3m from shareholders.

However, Boohoo said it remained concerned that Frasers was “intent on disrupting” its attempt to overhaul the business, potentially with an “ulterior motive” to acquire assets at a knock-down price.

Boohoo owns the Debenhams, Karen Millen and PrettyLittleThing brands.

The rallying cry comes ahead of a crunch shareholder meeting next month, which was called by Frasers following the recent power struggle between Mr Ashley and Boohoo’s board.

Tensions had been simmering ever since Frasers began building its stake in Boohoo in June last year.

However, tensions came to the fore after Frasers leapfrogged Mahmud Kamani, the fast fashion brand’s chairman and founder, as Boohoo’s largest single shareholder in October 2023.

Last month Mr Ashley kicked off a boardroom coup at the London-listed company, citing a “leadership crisis” at Boohoo and claiming the board had lost its ability to manage the business and its investments.

Boohoo had said days earlier it was planning a strategic review that included potentially breaking off parts of the company.

Mr Ashley subsequently demanded he be parachuted in as Boohoo’s new chief executive following John Lyttle’s departure.

Instead, Boohoo appointed Dan Finley, the boss of its department store brand Debenhams, sparking a fierce backlash from Mr Ashley.

After initial calling for the Boohoo shareholder meeting, Frasers said shareholders should be allowed to vote on whether Mr Ashley is made chief executive.

However, Boohoo has said it was not putting this up as a resolution as it was for the board to decide.

Last week, Frasers threatened Boohoo’s independent directors with legal action, claiming it would issue a claim if they were found to have not been acting in the interest of all shareholders.

