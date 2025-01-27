Bonree Data Technology And 2 More High Growth Tech Stocks To Consider

As global markets continue to navigate the evolving landscape of U.S. trade policies and AI enthusiasm, major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have recently experienced gains, reflecting positive investor sentiment. In this environment of optimism, identifying high-growth tech stocks that can capitalize on technological advancements and favorable economic conditions becomes crucial for investors seeking potential opportunities in the market.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Shanghai Baosight SoftwareLtd 21.82% 25.22% ★★★★★★ eWeLLLtd 26.41% 28.82% ★★★★★★ Ascelia Pharma 76.15% 47.16% ★★★★★★ Pharma Mar 25.50% 55.11% ★★★★★★ Alkami Technology 21.99% 102.65% ★★★★★★ Fine M-TecLTD 36.52% 135.02% ★★★★★★ Initiator Pharma 73.95% 31.67% ★★★★★★ Travere Therapeutics 30.46% 62.13% ★★★★★★ Dmall 29.53% 88.37% ★★★★★★ Delton Technology (Guangzhou) 20.25% 29.52% ★★★★★★

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bonree Data Technology Co., Ltd specializes in providing application performance management services for enterprises in China and has a market cap of CN¥1.94 billion.

Operations: Bonree Data Technology focuses on delivering application performance management solutions to enterprises across China. The company generates revenue primarily through its software and service offerings, catering to the needs of businesses seeking to optimize their digital infrastructure.

Bonree Data Technology, navigating through a challenging landscape, has shown promising signs with an annual revenue growth forecast at 25.5%, notably outpacing the CN market's 13.4%. Despite current unprofitability, the company is on a trajectory towards profitability within three years, buoyed by an impressive projected earnings growth of 88.0% per year. Recent financial disclosures reveal a narrowing net loss from CNY 74.98 million to CNY 63.16 million year-over-year and a reduction in loss per share, indicating operational improvements and cost management efficacy that could be pivotal as it transitions into profitability.

SHSE:688229 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in China and internationally, with a market capitalization of CN¥18.73 billion.