Bonesupport Holding AB (BOEUF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Growth and Strategic ...

  • Revenue: SEK238 million, over 50% reported growth year-on-year, 54% growth at constant exchange rate.

  • Operating Results: SEK48 million before incentive provisions, reported EBIT at SEK41 million.

  • Cash Flow: Organic cash boost of SEK39 million, total cash balance at SEK253 million.

  • Cerament G Sales: SEK134 million in the US, 114% year-over-year growth, making up 50% of total sales in the quarter.

  • North America Sales: SEK192 million, 59% reported growth year-over-year, 63% growth at constant exchange rate.

  • Europe and Rest of World Sales: SEK46 million, 22% reported growth year-over-year, 21% growth at constant exchange rate.

  • Gross Margin: 94.7%, slight drop due to weaker US dollar.

  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: SEK102 million, up from SEK67.6 million previous year.

  • Operating Profit: SEK41 million, improvement of SEK26.1 million compared to the same quarter previous year.

  • Long-term Incentive Programs: Expense of SEK7.3 million in the quarter.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Bonesupport Holding AB (BOEUF) reported a significant sales growth of over 50% year-on-year, reaching SEK238 million in Q3 2024.

  • The company achieved a record operating result of SEK48 million before incentive provisions, with a reported EBIT of SEK41 million.

  • Cerament G in the US experienced a remarkable 114% year-over-year growth, now accounting for 50% of total sales in the quarter.

  • The Solario study, which has been ongoing for over four years, showed positive outcomes, potentially leading to modified treatment protocols and reduced systemic antibiotic use.

  • Bonesupport Holding AB (BOEUF) is making good progress in preparing for market entry into the spinal fusion segment, with several preclinical studies underway.

Negative Points

  • There was a higher-than-expected negative seasonality impact in Europe, exacerbated by healthcare staffing disruptions, leading to fewer surgeries and challenging market access.

  • Sales and marketing expenses increased significantly, amounting to SEK102 million compared to SEK67.6 million the previous year.

  • The gross margin dropped slightly due to a weaker US dollar, although it remained strong at 94.7%.

  • The company faces challenges in training surgeons and nurses, with only 1,000 out of 20,000 US orthopedic surgeons trained on Cerament G so far.

  • Despite strong sales growth, there is potential for disruptions in hospital systems that could temporarily halt the use of Cerament G.

