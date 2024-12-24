How the Bombas founders navigated tumultuous early careers to create the best-selling Shark Tank product in history

Don’t let their bombshell Shark Tank appearance from 2014 fool you. Randy Goldberg and David Heath weren’t an overnight success.

The duo are the co-founders of Bombas, the brand best known for donating one pair of socks (or underwear, or slippers, or T-shirt) for each pair purchased. It’s the all-time best-selling product to appear before the panel of Sharks, and received an investment from Daymond John, the Shark with the strongest track record of apparel success. The pair says they prepared for Shark Tank by rehearsing 200 questions they imagined the sharks would ask.

John had the right idea; as of October 2023, Bombas—still a private company—has done $1.3 billion in retail sales. Its products are on the shelves at REI, Walmart, DICK’S Sporting Goods, and Target, to name a few. The company also donated over 100 million articles of clothing to those in need. The New York City-headquartered business is a Certified B-Corp and currently employs about 200 workers.

In an interview with Fortune, Goldberg and Heath detailed their winding road to the top—which began with layoffs and dead-end jobs, and ended with the conviction to address a universally pressing need. (Their idea to start the company came from learning that socks are the most requested clothing item in homeless shelters.)

Heath was emboldened by his dad, an entrepreneur, who started his business (a provider of wood-chip surfacing for playgrounds) in the family basement. “I watched him grow it over 35 years,” Heath recalled. “So I think that's probably where I get a lot of my inspiration from.”

He went on to study entrepreneurship as an undergrad at Babson College, but that’s not where he learned the fundamentals.

What you learn as a door-to-door salesman

“I think one of the most profound jobs that I had, with the most impact on my career long-term, was a summer job during college,” he said. “I worked for Cutco Knives, where I would sell kitchen cutlery door to door to people in my town and my neighborhood.”

That job taught him the art of selling—which he says is crucial to the CEO role of galvanizing and mobilizing a sales force of your own—which mostly means handling rejections and understanding the consumer. Much like observing his dad’s steady growth, “I think that that job had a really large impact on me,” Heath told Fortune.

Goldberg, like his co-founder, was raised in an entrepreneurial household; his parents owned a business together that manufactured and sold eyeglasses to big retailers like LensCrafters.

Goldberg’s father had been a long-time entrepreneur, in the nightlife space and even as an owner of racehorses. (His mom was a special education teacher.) They went into business together when they met.

