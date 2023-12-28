Advertisement
Boeing urges 737 MAX inspections for possible loose bolt -- FAA

David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna
FILE PHOTO: 54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

By David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday airplane maker Boeing is urging airlines to inspect newer 737 MAX airplanes for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system.

The FAA said it was "closely monitoring" Boeing 737 MAX targeted inspections and will consider additional action based on any further discovery of loose or missing hardware.

Boeing recommended inspections after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder-control linkage, the FAA said. Boeing discovered an additional undelivered aircraft with a nut not properly tightened, the agency said.

The FAA said Boeing had issued a message urging operators of newer single-aisle airplanes to inspect specific tie rods that control rudder movement for possible loose hardware.

"The FAA will remain in contact with Boeing and the airlines while the inspections are underway," the agency said, asking airlines to answer if any loose hardware has been detected previously and provide details on how quickly these two-hour inspections can be completed.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)