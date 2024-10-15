Boeing Secures $10B Credit, Files $25B Offering Amid Strike

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is taking critical financial steps to strengthen its position amid mounting operational challenges. The aerospace giant has secured a $10 billion supplemental credit facility, working with top lenders like BofA, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan. This deal will help Boeing maintain liquidity as it faces the ongoing impact of a factory strike involving 33,000 workers. With borrowing costs tied to its credit rating, Boeing is strategically moving to stabilize its balance sheet. The company also filed a $25 billion mixed-shelf registration, signaling potential equity raises to further enhance its financial cushion.

The factory strike, costing Boeing over $1 billion monthly, is exacerbating pressures on the company's financial health. Production halts of its 737 Max, a best-seller, are already challenging Boeing's operational flow, adding urgency to the company's need to safeguard its credit rating. Both Moody's and S&P have hinted at downgrades to junk status, which would push borrowing costs higher and deter certain investors. Boeing's credit deal, along with cost-saving measures, represents an essential buffer to protect against these looming downgrades and manage the strike's financial toll.

For investors, Boeing's moves reflect a high-stakes balancing act between securing short-term liquidity and mitigating long-term risks. With a focus on shielding itself from credit downgrades, Boeing aims to protect its market position while keeping its production lines ready for post-strike recovery. Investors should watch closely as Boeing navigates this turbulent period, particularly for any developments regarding its 737 Max production, as this will significantly impact future earnings potential.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

