Boeing says it is ready to negotiate new agreement after workers vote to strike

STORY: Boeing faces a major strike. Some 30,000 workers at its West Coast factories voted Thursday on a new pay deal, and on whether to walk out. Unions say 96% voted for a strike. That set the stage for a stoppage to begin in early Friday. One worker said Boeing had brought the problem on itself: "It just feels like they're trying to put a little bit of pressure on us, and that's just not the way you want to act towards your employees. If you really want us to work for you and build a quality plane.”It’s the first such stoppage at the aerospace giant since 2008, and it could hardly come at a worse time. Boeing was already struggling to increase output of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, following a midair blowout on one of the type earlier in the year. That incident put the firm’s quality control under renewed scrutiny from watchdogs, coming after two fatal crashes of the jets some years earlier. The pay deal offered to workers included a 25% increase, and a pledge to build Boeing’s next commercial jet in the Seattle area. Union leaders had recommended voting for the package, which the company said would guarantee jobs for generations to come. But many workers responded angrily, arguing for the originally demanded 40% hike. Speaking after the vote, International Association of Machinists President Jon Holden said Boeing would have to do better: “Boeing has to stop breaking the law, has to bargain in good faith. And we will be back at the table whenever we can get there to drive forward on the issues that our members say are important. Congratulations, machinists.”Now it all marks a big test for new chief executive Kelly Ortberg, who was brought in last month with a mission to restore faith in the firm. He had sent a letter to workers urging them to support the pay deal, but to no avail.