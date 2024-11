The Boeing Company (BA) Makes It On UBS’ List Of Stocks For The AI, Growth & Low Rates Era

We recently made a list of UBS’ Best Stocks In The AI, Growth & Low Rates Era: Top 29 US Stocks. In this piece, we will take a look at where The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) ranks on the list of the top UBS AI and growth era.

The stock market at the tail end of 2024 is an evolution of the patterns we’ve observed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Back then, technology stocks soared as the demand for tech products rose due to lockdowns and stay-at-home restrictions. Then, as inflation soared and central banks ratcheted up interest rates to tamp it down, the markets tumbled as investors flooded into safe-haven assets and money market securities. Worries of a recession also drove some of the market’s pessimism, with investment banks, economists, and analysts predicting that the economy could experience a sharp downturn.

Now, as we get ready to welcome 2025, technology and macroeconomic concerns are still driving the market. Since technology is far more interesting and information-heavy, starting with macro is better. On this front, September was a pivotal month for indexes as it finally saw the Federal Reserve deliver a 50 basis point interest rate cut to bring rates down from a 24-year high. Since the interest rate cut, the flagship S&P index, the broader NASDAQ, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ are up by 3.48%, 5.89%, and 5.39%, respectively. This optimism is driven by lighter financing requirements allowing businesses to pursue growth and easing worries of a tight labor market and a potential economic downturn which were at the root of poor market performance on the day the rate cut was made.

However, just because the economic clouds might have dissipated doesn’t mean they’ve dissolved. The start of October’s final week saw some turbulence across major US stock indexes. The Dow, the flagship S&P, and the broader NASDAQ shed 0.96%, 0.92%, and 1.60%, respectively as investors worried that the Federal Reserve might not keep up the pace with interest rate cuts. The drop came on the back of rising Treasury yields, which typically soar if investors re-calibrate their rate estimates upwards as bonds with lower rates are sold. The turbulence followed after four Federal Reserve officials shared their thoughts on future cuts.

Their thoughts reflected a division in policymakers regarding the pace of interest rate cuts. The four officials are Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. Logan cautioned that while she was willing to reduce rates, two takeaways from the current financial and economic picture were on her mind.

She shared that first “the economy is strong and stable. But second, meaningful uncertainties remain in the outlook. Downside risks to the labor market have increased, balanced against diminished but still real upside risks to inflation. And many of these risks are complex to assess and measure.” The Dallas Fed President added that “any number of shocks could influence what that path to normal will look like, how fast policy should move and where rates should settle.”

Fed’s Schmid followed a similar tune. He commented that any rate cuts should be carefully measured to ensure that the Fed did not misinterpret the economy’s reaction. Speaking in Kansas City, the Fed President commented “Outsized policy moves can provoke outsized financial market reactions to data surprises. The data are messy and subject to large revisions as we have seen in recent months. Our policy must be linked to the flow of data, but we should avoid putting too much weight on any single data point. As policymakers we should be flexible, but being nimble can come with a price. Reacting quickly builds expectations of further quick reactions.” Daly shared in a webcast that the current environment “is a very tight interest rate for an economy that already is on the path to 2% inflation, and I don’t want to see the labor market slow further,” while Kashkari stressed the data-dependent decision making at the Fed, with the central bank wanting “to keep the labor market strong and we want to get inflation back down to our 2% target.”

Naturally, investors were worried that the path to 50 basis point cuts for the rest of 2024 might not be so clear. However, even though rates might be high, the US economy continues to be the star performer globally. As per the IMF, the global economy is expected to grow by 3.2% in 2024 and 2025. This is the latest estimate in October, and the fact that it’s unchanged over the July estimate is solely due to the US. In its October report, the IMF revised US economic growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 to 2.6% and 2.2%, while economies in the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia saw downward revisions. Consequently, robust American economic growth made sure that the global estimates remained unchanged.

One major reason behind the bullishness surrounding America is artificial intelligence. Data from Carta shows that it’s not only Wall Street that’s bullish on AI. For the first three quarters of 2024, hardware and software as a service (SaaS) industries raised $7.62 billion and $18.43 billion in primary round startup investment, respectively. This marked 85% and 67% annual growth, and it signifies investors’ push towards technologies that facilitate artificial intelligence.

The data comes on the heels of the third quarter earnings season which is also seeing a paradigm shift for the AI industry. So far, investors have been focused on one AI company, the Santa Clara, California-based AI GPU designer whose shares are up 193% year to date. Yet, now, Wall Street is also interested in Phase 2 AI companies. These companies, according to investment bank Goldman Sachs, are those that provide AI infrastructure such as servers, semiconductor companies apart from the GPU designer, and utilities that will power up the gigawatt AI data centers that Silicon Valley has in mind for its AI models. For a detailed view of the latest in the AI industry, you can read Goldman Sachs’ Best Phase 2 AI Stocks: Top 24 High Conviction AI Stocks.

All these factors, from the economy to AI are also on the mind of investment bank UBS. In its latest Equity Compass note, the bank remained bullish on US stocks due to its perception of the current stock market and economic climate. “From a single stock perspective, we think many of the large U.S. tech companies offer appealing long-term upside, especially those that have leading positions in the AI value chain,” shared UBS. Shifting the focus to macroeconomics, it outlined “the combination of slowing but durable economic growth, healthy earnings growth, and continued Fed rate cuts are all supportive,” adding that while “economic growth is cooling, the labor market remains healthy. Initial claims for unemployment insurance are fairly low, there are more open jobs than unemployed people, and real wages are rising.”

The bank also identified AI as a ‘most attractive’ thematic investing opportunity. It shares that “The shift in computing infrastructure, from central processing units to accelerated computing units (GPUs), and in applications, from retrieval-based to generative-based architectures, has far-reaching implications for AI in terms of its generalizability (the ability to make predictions based on past observations) and effectiveness.” As for the potential catalysts, UBS adds that “The next catalysts we see include potential export controls imposed by the US on China in October and 3Q24 results, where we expect further positive revisions to AI infrastructure capex and more data points on AI adoption across industries.”

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2024: 42

UBS’ Sector Rating: Neutral

Sector: Industrial

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is an embattled defense and civilian aerospace company. 2024 has been one of the worst on record for the firm as it struggles with production problems with its bread-and-butter airplane manufacturing business and faces off protesting employees. As a result, it’s unsurprising that The Boeing Company’s (NYSE:BA) shares are down 38.7% year to date. October has been an eventful month for the firm. Not only has the FAA announced that it will open a new oversight review into its safety practices, but The Boeing Company’s (NYSE:BA) CFO has also warned that the firm will continue to bleed cash throughout 2024 and 2025. Naturally, this isn’t good news for investors as it restricts the firm’s ability to pay dividends and invest in growth. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is also reportedly considering selling its businesses to raise cash for the turnaround. One such sale of a defense equipment maker has occurred, and a WSJ report suggests that the space division might be next. Cash is crucial for the firm if it’s to avoid a rating downgrade, and plans shared with investors envision as much as $24.3 billion raised through a stock offering.

During the Q3 2024 earnings call, The Boeing Company’s (NYSE:BA) management shared insights into the firm’s affairs:

“We have employees who are thirsty to get back to the iconic company they know, setting the standard for the products that we deliver. So my mission here is pretty straightforward, turn this big ship in the right direction and restore Boeing to the leadership position that we all know and want. Now to do this is going to require changes in four particular areas. And let me introduce them, and I’ll come back and discuss each one. First, we need a fundamental culture change in the company; second, we must stabilize the business; third, we need to improve our execution discipline on new platform commitments across the company; and fourth, while doing the first three, we must build a new future for Boeing.”

Overall, BA ranks 26th on our list of UBS' top stocks in the AI and growth era. While we acknowledge the potential of BA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than BA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

