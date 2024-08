Boeing Co (BA): A Good 52-Week Low Stock to Buy Now According to Short Sellers

We recently compiled a list of the 18 Best 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now According to Short Sellers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stands against the other 52-week low stocks.

Buying low and selling high is a popular investment strategy that value investors inspired by Warren Buffett have perfected over the years. The legendary investor has consistently emphasized the importance of identifying stocks of undervalued companies with significant growth prospects and holding onto these investments for an extended period.

Some of the most undervalued stocks to buy are those trading near their 52-week lows, backed by solid underlying fundamentals. A lot of these companies have durable competitive advantages but have fallen due to an overreaction by pessimists to short-term headwinds. The companies should boost strong brands in their respective fields with high barriers to entry.

READ NEXT: Top 10 ADR Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds and 8 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks to Buy.

Value investing means paying attention to more than just the stock price but by focusing on valuation. A pullback often creates buying opportunities where quality companies become available at low price-to-earnings multiples or low price-to-sales ratios relative to their industries.

Over the past 20 years, 95% of investment firms have failed to beat the S&P 500. In contrast, Buffett has averaged an annual return of 20%, nearly double the S&P 500 over the same period.

With the S&P 500 up by about 20% for the year, most stocks are trading at premium valuations above their 52-week highs. The impressive gains have come amid unfavorable market conditions, with interest rates near all-time highs of between 5.25% and 5.50%.

On the other hand, some stocks have pulled back significantly and are currently trading close to the 52-week lows, their core business hurt by the high interest rate environment. Additionally, some of the stocks have underperformed due to deteriorating macroeconomics. Concerns that the U.S. economy could plunge into recession have always hurt some of the stock's sentiments. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates in September and these stocks might not be near their lows for long.

Story continues

According to Stuart Keiser, Citi head of equity trading strategy, the high interest rate environment has left the market in a very unstable situation amid a “ tricky environment.” Likewise many investors are on edge as to whether there will be a soft or hard landing. Keiser said, in an interview on CNBC's Fast Money:

“Basically you had a 12 to 18 month period of positive economic surprise of what I would call higher for longer growth strong rate cuts getting pushed out. Markets were able to deal with that because growth was really positive. Since late June economic data surprised negative, economic data momentum negative. The market is now trading instead of higher for longer trading, a bit of growth slowdown. That’s why you are getting this schizophrenia because as growth decelerates you get into a borderline at which the risk becomes really big that you could go hard landing instead of soft landing. So our view is that the risk reward is not what it was a couple of months back”

Amid the market outlook uncertainty, focusing on stocks near the 52-week lows is a sure way of balancing the risk reward amid the premium valuation in play. While the focus has been on artificial intelligence investment plays, stocks in various sectors are trading at discounted valuations and are sure to offer significant returns.

Our Methodology

To compile the list of the best 52-week low stocks to buy now, according to short sellers, we first screened for stocks that were trading near their 52-week lows (0-10% range) using the Finviz stock screener. Next, we looked at their short interest and picked the stocks with the lowest short interest that were the most popular among elite hedge funds. The stocks are ranked in descending order of their short interest.

At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A commercial jetliner parked at an airport, reflecting the companies success in aviation.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

52 Week Range: $159.70 - $267.54

Current Share Price: $173.05

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

Short interest rate: 1.98%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is an industrial company specializing in designing, developing, and manufacturing commercial jetliners, military aircraft satellites, missile defense, and human space flight. Boeing has been facing challenges due to scandals, accidents, and safety concerns, leading to investigations. The controversy has only triggered a steep pullback on the stock, affirming why it is one of the best 52-week low stocks to buy now according to short sellers.

While Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has felt the full brunt of engineering issues of its airplanes, it remains a key player in the sector, with the aerospace industry soaring to new heights owing to record-breaking air travel demand for its airplanes.

Management shakeup with the appointment of a new CEO, Robert Ortberg, has strengthened the company's sentiments among investors. AN aerospace veteran, the new CEO, is tasked with restoring Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) 's reputation and stabilizing production to meet the growing demand.

Boeing faced significant challenges in the second quarter, resulting in a 14.6% decrease in revenue to $16.9 billion. Net loss expanded by 253.7% to $2.90 per share. The number of planes delivered decreased to 92, and the order backlog fell to $515.9 billion, marking a reversal of the backlog growth seen in the first quarter.

With Airbus being its sole competitor, there remains a glimmer of hope. Investors could find reassurance in the fact that this substantial backlog could potentially be turned around, securing Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) 's position in the market.

At the end of the quarter, Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) had $10.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents; its free cash outflow for the first half of the year was $8.3 billion, a significant increase from the $1.8 billion free cash outflow seen in the same period the previous year. As of the end of July, 1.98% of the company's outstanding shares were sold short.

As of the end of June, 42 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey own stakes in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), down from 54 in the previous quarter.

Overall BA ranks 10th on our list of the 52-week low stocks to buy now according to short sellers. While we acknowledge the potential of BA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than BA, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.