Boeing chief executive and chairman to step down in wake of safety crisis

The FAA grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after a door blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight - REUTERS

The chief executive and chairman of Boeing will both stand down this year in the wake of a major safety failure that saw a door plug blow out from one of the aerospace giant’s planes in midair.

Dave Calhoun is to depart the company at the end of 2024, the company said in a statement, while chairman Larry Kellner will quit following the annual general meeting in May.

Boeing chief executive David Calhoun - VALERIE INSINNA/rceREUTERS

On Monday, Boeing also confirmed that Stan Deal, the boss of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, was leaving “effective immediately”.

The management clear-out underlines the continuing seriousness of the safety crisis for Boeing, following an incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane in January.