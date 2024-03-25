Advertisement
Shares of AMD and Intel fall in pre-market trading after reports China will phase out their chips and servers

Boeing chief executive and chairman to step down in wake of safety crisis

The FAA grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after a door blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight
The FAA grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after a door blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight

The chief executive and chairman of Boeing will both stand down this year in the wake of a major safety failure that saw a door plug blow out from one of the aerospace giant’s planes in midair.

Dave Calhoun is to depart the company at the end of 2024, the company said in a statement, while chairman Larry Kellner will quit following the annual general meeting in May.

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun
Boeing chief executive David Calhoun

On Monday, Boeing also confirmed that Stan Deal, the boss of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, was leaving “effective immediately”.

The management clear-out underlines the continuing seriousness of the safety crisis for Boeing, following an incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane in January.