Boeing chief executive and chairman to step down in wake of safety crisis
The chief executive and chairman of Boeing will both stand down this year in the wake of a major safety failure that saw a door plug blow out from one of the aerospace giant’s planes in midair.
Dave Calhoun is to depart the company at the end of 2024, the company said in a statement, while chairman Larry Kellner will quit following the annual general meeting in May.
On Monday, Boeing also confirmed that Stan Deal, the boss of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, was leaving “effective immediately”.
The management clear-out underlines the continuing seriousness of the safety crisis for Boeing, following an incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane in January.