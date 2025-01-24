Boeing Braces for $4 Billion Loss in Q4 2024 Amidst Strikes and Scrutiny

January 24, 2025 - Boeing has unveiled its preliminary fourth-quarter 2024 results, that will be released on January 28, with anticipation of $4 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 results.

The company announced on January 23, 2025, to recognize impacts to its upcoming fourth quarter results related to the IAM work stoppage, charges for certain Defense, Space & Security programs and costs associated with workforce reductions when it reports its final fourth quarter results on January 28, 2025.

The company anticipates revenue of $15.2 billion only with GAAP loss $5.46 per share at operating cash flow of ($3.5 billion). The cash and investments at the end of the quarter is anticipated to reach $26.3 billion.

Boeing's operations ware not optimum in the quarter with seven-week labor strike, leading to pre-tax earnings charges of $1.1 billion on the 777x and 767 programs. Until today Boeing is still under scrutiny for planecrash involving its 737-800 type.

