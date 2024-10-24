Boeing (BA): Labor Strikes and Financial Struggles Impact Dow Performance

We recently published a list of 10 Worst Performing Dow Stocks Year-to-Date. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Boeing (NYSE:BA) stands against other worst performing Dow stocks year-to-date.

After the disastrous performance of 2022, the market has recovered better than expected and is on a growth trajectory. According to BlackRock’s Q4 2024 Equity Market Outlook, despite concerns about the economy, fundamentals have kept stocks resilient. Opportunities are seen in large-cap stocks, which may outperform both mega and small caps.

Volatility is viewed as normal and can create buying opportunities, especially when driven by market sentiment rather than fundamentals. Historically, market corrections of 10% or more are common but long-term investors have still enjoyed solid returns.

The report states that elections and Fed rate cuts may also impact the market, with rate cuts typically benefiting large-cap and high-quality stocks. Healthcare and consumer staples sectors have traditionally performed well after rate cuts, while cyclical sectors may improve as the economy recovers.

Finally, it mentioned that technology, which is usually a laggard in rate-cutting cycles, looks well-positioned this time due to innovations like AI. Long-term patience is essential in navigating volatility, as the market has proven resilient over decades through various crises.

Evaluating Volatility and Valuations in Today’s Stock Market

In a CNBC interview, chief strategist and economist of Solus Alternative Asset, Dan Greenhaus discussed stock market volatility, with mega-cap earnings and the upcoming election contributing to potential fluctuations. He mentioned that the market is already experiencing some volatility, as reflected in the elevated VIX. Despite this, he highlighted that the economy is still growing, albeit at a slower pace, and earnings are rising, which is creating a generally favorable environment for equities.

Greenhaus also addressed concerns about market valuations and noted that while current multiples are high historically, determining what constitutes “rich” valuation levels can be difficult without hindsight.

Lastly, Greenhaus referenced a trading strategy of “buying high and selling higher,” suggesting that investors should remain engaged in the market even during record highs.

Our Methodology

For this article, we checked the year-to-date performance of all the Dow components and selected 10 stocks out of 30, that had the worst share price performance on a year-to-date basis on October 21. We listed the stocks in descending order of their share price performance. We also mentioned the hedge fund sentiment around each stock which was taken from Insider Monkey’s Q2 database of 912 elite hedge funds.

