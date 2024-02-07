Boeing to assess whether more action needed after NTSB findings, official says

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past Boeing's new 737 MAX-9 under construction at their production facility in Renton, Washington

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing will look at the preliminary results from the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) investigation of the 737 MAX 9 blowout and decide whether to take more action around the door plug, a Boeing quality official said on Tuesday.

A door plug that flew off an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 jet mid-flight on Jan. 5 appeared to be missing four key bolts, according to the NTSB's preliminary report released earlier on Tuesday.

"We're going to look at the changes we've already put in place in our factories and other places around the plug specifically," Doug Ackerman, Boeing Commercial Airplanes vice president of supplier quality, said during an aerospace supply chain conference near Seattle.

He added if Boeing found it had already made the changes needed to address the specific problems raised by the NTSB investigation, "we're going to look at other places where we need to apply the same rigor."

