Body discovered in wheel well of United Airlines plane in Hawaii

A United Airlines plane at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois, on 30 November 2018. Photograph: Kamil Krzaczyński/Reuters

A body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane that had landed in Hawaii after taking off from Chicago, local news reported.

The flight left Chicago’s O’Hare airport on the morning of Christmas Eve and the body was discovered after the plane touched down at Hawaii’s Kahului airport. Before leaving Chicago, the plane had previously flown from São Paulo in Brazil.

There is not yet any information as to the identity of the deceased.

“The wheel well was only accessible from outside of the aircraft. At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News.

Maui police said in a statement: “The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland this afternoon.”