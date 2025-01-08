Boarding school pupils to be taxed more than luxury hotel guests

Maidwell Hall school announced on Tuesday it would shut in July due to ‘external factors’ - David Humphreys/Alamy Stock Photo

Pupils will be taxed more to sleep at their boarding school than guests at luxury hotels under Labour’s private school VAT raid.

Schools have been told they must charge 20pc VAT for boarding services in guidance issued by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) because it is a closely related supply to education.

However, experts believe the taxman is overlooking a form of relief offered to long-term hotel guests whereby they are only charged 4pc VAT for stays longer than 28 days.

Analysis by tax consultancy firm RSM suggests if schools were able to take advantage of the relief, parents could save £2,400 per year – assuming the boarding fees were £15,000 per year.

Accommodation is normally charged at 20pc VAT, but the reduced value rule means if a guest stays for more than 28 consecutive days, the VAT drops to 4pc – representing an 80pc discount.

To qualify, the rule states you must provide accommodation in a “hotel, inn, boarding house or similar establishment”.

It adds that a guest’s stay must be continuous to qualify for the reduced value rule.

However, a guest’s departure is not seen to have ended the stay provided they are “a student who leaves during the vacation but returns to the same accommodation for the following term”.

Audrey Fearing, indirect tax partner at RSM, said: “HMRC is denying the use of the relief which applies to supplies of accommodation in a hotel, inn, boarding house or similar establishment.

“School boarding services come in all shapes and sizes, and whilst they are not akin to a hotel or inn, the clue might be in the name ‘boarding services’ – in that the provision amounts to bed and board, as well as the use of shared facilities.”

However, she warned parents may not see an immediate adjustment in the fees they pay because schools are “really struggling to account with the day-to-day accounting issues that are coming thick and fast”, as a result of the Government’s mid-year VAT raid.

She said: “School finance teams currently don’t have any capacity to pick this up and run with it.

“Unless we can get together a working party of schools to explore this, the likelihood is that parents will suffer VAT on 100pc of the boarding cost when RSM feels quite strongly that there is the possibility that this relief could be utilised.”

Analysis by The Telegraph found Labour’s 20pc levy on private school fees would increase boarding school fees by an average of £6,200 a year.

The study of 964 private schools found fees have risen by 14pc on average this term, defying Treasury estimates which predicted an increase of 10pc.

