BMW Teases an M2-Based 'Entry Level' Race Car

BMW

Unlike the M3 and M4, the BMW M2 has never actually served as the basis of an official race car. That is going to change in 2026, according to the automaker — although BMW's first hint of an M2-based racer doesn't include much in the way of details about where the car will race, or how fast it will be.

BMW

The news was revealed in the form of full photos of a camouflaged race car shared on social media by BMW's M division. In the post, the brand offers sparse details: This is an entry level race car; it debuts in 2026; and it looks like this. BMW's post does not even say that the car is based on the M2, although the size and shape are unmistakable.

All of that raises questions about where the new M2 racer will actually run. BMW currently offers GT3- and GT4-class racers based on the current-generation M4, but the new M2 doesn't look extreme enough to compete in either class. A third GT category re-using the GT2 name now exists without a BMW option, but the M2 shown here would be undermatched against the Maserati MC20s and Porsche 911 GT2s that populate that class. The M2 also has the wrong drive wheels for a modern touring car class, and is the wrong concept entirely to serve as an early successor to the brand's M Hybrid V8 Le Mans racer. (Besides, few, if any, of those would be considered "entry level" racing.)



BMW

That makes the new M2 racer more likely something designed for a spec class, like the Toyota GR86 Cup and Ford Mustang Dark Horse R spec racers revealed in recent years. The M2 could also be designed for any number of regional racing categories that are not as notable as the SRO and FIA-recognized TC and GT lines. Whatever the purpose of this M2, all will be revealed by the time it hits the track in 2026.

