BMW 7 Series Hybrid to Feature 560 Horsepower in the New M750e

The new 7 Series hybrid lineup is set to redefine expectations, blending sustainable performance with BMW’s signature power and engineering.

BMW’s next-generation 7 Series is on the horizon, and new details reveal that the upcoming M750e plug-in hybrid will boast nearly as much power as the current M760i xDrive. Expected to launch later in 2023, the M750e will deliver an impressive 560 horsepower, just 41 horsepower shy of the M760i's V12 engine.

While specifics about the electric motor’s contribution remain unclear, the M750e will pair BMW’s B58 3.0-liter inline-six engine, currently producing 382 horsepower in models like the M440i and Z4 Roadster. With BMW's tuning expertise, as seen in the S58 version used in the M3 and M4, the internal combustion engine could deliver over 400 horsepower. The hybrid system is anticipated to add approximately 160 horsepower from the electric motor, making the M750e a formidable force in the luxury hybrid segment.

Alongside the M750e, BMW will offer the 745e xDrive, featuring the same B58 engine but with slightly reduced power. Both hybrid models will come equipped with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, combining luxury, performance, and efficiency.

