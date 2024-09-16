BMW 2002 Turbo Is E30 Engine Swapped With Marlboro Livery

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

After 20 years of ownership, this car guy’s got his car perfect.

Old school BMWs are some of the sharpest looking classic cars on the automotive market. A strong fascia, straight body lines, and great performance all make the cars perfect for European enthusiasts. That is what made models from the early 1970s so popular and the performance side of things was then made right as innovations became more modern. This guy decided he’d take the best of both worlds and swap over a bunch of parts to make a monster unlike any other car on the road.

It all started with a 2002 BMW Turbo, built in 1972, a truly desirable European classic with a lot to offer. On the outside you will see a bright red and white livery design, reminiscent of the Marlboro racing team. Previously, the car's body was covered completely white with a set of 16’ wheels. Nowadays, it’s got a beautiful set of 15-inch wire wheels that match the color schemes quite well. While the exterior is quite stunning, it is the performance that makes it a true sports car.

Under the hood, you’ll find a very potent 1989 E30 engine with more than a few modifications. One such upgrade is the turbocharger which was tuned for about 19 psi. That was enough to make about 420 horsepower and 400 ft/lbs of torque. However, this was apparently difficult to drive and was far too powerful for such a light car with small wheels. These days, the car is pushing out just under 300 horsepower which is perfect for the 2100-2200 lbs automobile. Overall, this is a raw sports car with everything a classic European enthusiast could want, that’s exactly why this guy has owned it for more than 20 years.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.