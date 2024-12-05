BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Rating on Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Highlights AWS Growth and Retail Cash Flow Potential

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News That You Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stands against the other AI stocks.

US-China chip wars have been dominating headlines in the AI universe for the past few weeks. After the US announced fresh curbs on export of advanced AI chips to China, the Asian country responded by announcing that it had banned exports to the United States of the critical minerals gallium, germanium and antimony that have widespread military applications. Some of the banned minerals like gallium and germanium are used in semiconductors, while germanium is also used in infrared technology, fibre optic cables and solar cells. Others, like antimony, are used in bullets and other weaponry, while graphite is the largest component by volume of electric vehicle batteries.

According to news agency Reuters, the move has sparked fresh concern that Beijing could next target other critical minerals, including those with even broader usage such as nickel or cobalt. China has also blocked some purchases from chipmaker Micron citing security concerns. There are also reports that chipmaker Intel would be the next target following comments from the Cybersecurity Association of China that the American firm has constantly harmed the country's national security and interests and that its products sold in China should be subject to a security review.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

A customer entering an internet retail store, illustrating the convenience of online shopping.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 286

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) operates as a technology conglomerate with core interests in the ecommerce business. On December 2, BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of $236. In an investor note, the advisory noted that AWS would not only benefit from incremental Cloud/AI workloads near term, but also unlock new capabilities through ongoing innovations over the next decade. BMO further stated that Amazon's ongoing rollout of Same-Day buildings with lower CapEx versus fulfillment centers was improving customer experience levels that would unlock retail free cash flow in 2025.

