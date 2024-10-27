Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Blueprint Medicines Corporation's (NASDAQ:BPMC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The US$5.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$507m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$205m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Blueprint Medicines' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Blueprint Medicines is bordering on breakeven, according to the 17 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$85m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Blueprint Medicines' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Blueprint Medicines currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

