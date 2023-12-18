BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Hospitality industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.5x, BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.8x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does BlueBet Holdings' Recent Performance Look Like?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, BlueBet Holdings' revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, BlueBet Holdings would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 1.3%. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 192% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 18% each year as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 9.2% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that BlueBet Holdings' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

BlueBet Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for BlueBet Holdings you should know about.

