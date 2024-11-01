Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth in Key Financial ...

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Blue Owl Capital Inc ( NYSE:OWL ) continues to innovate with new product offerings, leveraging its acquisitions to expand into areas like alternative credit and digital infrastructure, which are expected to be high-growth markets.

The company has a high level of permanent capital, with 91% of management fees coming from permanent capital vehicles, providing stability and predictability in earnings.

Blue Owl Capital Inc ( NYSE:OWL ) has successfully integrated strategic acquisitions, such as IPI and Atalaya, which are expected to drive future growth in digital infrastructure and alternative credit markets.

The company achieved its second-highest quarter of fundraising, raising $7.9 billion in equity capital and $12 billion including debt, with a record $4.2 billion raised from private wealth fundraising.

Blue Owl Capital Inc ( NYSE:OWL ) reported strong growth in key financial metrics, with management fees up 26%, fee-related earnings (FRE) up 27%, and distributable earnings (DE) up 22% year-over-year.

The company's focus on strategic acquisitions and new product development may require significant investment, potentially impacting short-term margins and profitability.

There is uncertainty around the timing of a rebound in private equity activity, which could affect deployment rates and the activation of fees on undeployed capital.

Despite strong growth, the initial impact of recent acquisitions on revenues and earnings is expected to be modest, as these businesses are not yet large enough to significantly affect financial results.

The company faces potential volatility in interest rates, which could impact Part 1 fees and dividend payouts, leading to a more conservative dividend outlook for 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about the payout in the dividend structure over time? Will it grow in line with FRE or total earnings? A: Alan Kirshenbaum, CFO, explained that the dividend is set conservatively due to interest rate volatility. The SOFR curve's fluctuations impact Part 1 fees, affecting the payout ratio. Despite this, Blue Owl aims to maintain a strong growth trajectory, with management fees and FRE expected to grow in the mid-20s% range in 2025.

Q: Can you discuss your ability to launch new products in the private wealth vertical, given your recent acquisitions? A: Marc Lipschultz, Co-CEO, emphasized Blue Owl's strategy of combining best-of-breed capabilities with their platform to innovate product structures. The acquisitions in alternative credit and hyperscale data centers are expected to drive significant growth, particularly in the wealth channel, where Blue Owl has strong partnerships.

Q: How do you plan to integrate the institutional businesses of your recent acquisitions with your existing platform? A: Marc Lipschultz highlighted the importance of cross-selling and enhancing distribution without disrupting the acquired firms' investment processes. The limited overlap between Blue Owl's and IPI's LP bases presents opportunities for cross-selling and expanding institutional relationships.

Q: What is the outlook for fundraising in your core direct lending business, particularly on the institutional side? A: Marc Lipschultz noted that while the wealth channel remains a strong engine, Blue Owl is open to various fundraising structures, including private BDCs and GP LP funds, to accommodate investor preferences. The focus is on delivering best-of-breed results across all vehicles.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the potential impact of lower interest rates on your business? A: Marc Lipschultz acknowledged that while lower rates could impact Part 1 fees, they also present opportunities for increased deal activity and fundraising. Blue Owl is prepared for a range of outcomes and remains focused on long-term growth.

