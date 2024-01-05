Blue Label Telecoms Limited (JSE:BLU) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 39% of the company

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Blue Label Telecoms' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 5 shareholders own 53% of the company

Insider ownership in Blue Label Telecoms is 35%

Every investor in Blue Label Telecoms Limited (JSE:BLU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 39% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Blue Label Telecoms.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Blue Label Telecoms?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Blue Label Telecoms does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Blue Label Telecoms' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Blue Label Telecoms is not owned by hedge funds. Allan Gray Proprietary Ltd. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.8% by the third-largest shareholder. Brett Levy, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Mark Levy, the CEO has 9.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Blue Label Telecoms

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Blue Label Telecoms Limited. It has a market capitalization of just R3.4b, and insiders have R1.2b worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Blue Label Telecoms. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 8.1%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Blue Label Telecoms better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Blue Label Telecoms you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

