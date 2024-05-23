Blue Label Telecoms' (JSE:BLU) investors will be pleased with their 10% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Blue Label Telecoms Limited (JSE:BLU) share price is up 10% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 7.2% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 0.9% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Blue Label Telecoms grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 78%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 10% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Blue Label Telecoms as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.15.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Blue Label Telecoms provided a TSR of 10% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.6% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Blue Label Telecoms that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

