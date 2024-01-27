Blow to Issa brothers as EY quits as Asda auditor

The affair is believed to be a reason for the growing rift between Mohsin (pictured) and his brother - Jamie Lorriman

EY has quit as auditor to Asda amid one of its senior partners starting a romantic relationship with billionaire chief executive Mohsin Issa, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Big Four accountant informed the supermarket of its decision in July. However, Asda has not made any public disclosure about EY’s resignation in filings to Companies House or during senior management’s recent questioning by MPs.

Asda said it had told lenders of its listed bonds in August and a source close to the supermarket said EY had formally confirmed there were no reasons for its resignation that should be brought to the attention of investors or creditors.

The split has emerged as Mohsin and his brother Zuber battle a multibillion-pound debt pile across both Asda and EG Group, their petrol and takeaways empire.

The financial strain has coincided with industry claims of a rift between the brothers. It is understood that Mohsin’s relationship with the EY partner is a factor in the tensions.

EY has confirmed that the partner in question has left the firm, and that she had never carried out any work relating to Asda’s audit. Filings show she resigned as a partner the day after EY resigned as Asda’s auditor. The firm said its exit was related to a restructure of the Issas’ businesses.

Via lawyers, the EY partner herself said she had done no work for Asda and had complied with all relevant policies. She said the firm had told her she had made all appropriate disclosures to its ethics and compliance teams throughout her career.

Asda has faced trading and governance challenges since the Issa brothers bought it from Walmart in a debt-fuelled £6.8bn deal with TDR Capital three years ago.

Earlier this month, The Telegraph revealed that the supermarket was introducing a four-day week as part of efforts to quell a revolt among disgruntled store managers. The move formed part of attempts to rebuild relations with senior employees after a barrage of cost cuts led to managers “leaving in their droves”.

This followed prickly appearances by Asda management before the Business and Trade Committee, including Mohsin who was hauled before MPs on two occasions.

One appearance led to accusations that he had misled Parliament after he submitted evidence that reportedly contained inaccuracies. However, Mohsin later said this was the result of an “administrative error”.

Prior to that, he was also accused of stonewalling and wasting time after repeatedly failing to answer questions about Asda’s inflation fuel margins.

Inquiries into offshore companies also fuelled scrutiny, as the brothers denied setting up firms in Jersey for tax purposes.

Three quarters of the companies associated with Asda are registered in Jersey, which has a different accounting regime from the UK.

Following news of EY’s resignation, Nadine Houghton, national officer at the GMB Trade Union, said: “Asda’s failure to disclose the resignation of its auditors, whilst under intense public scrutiny for the running of the business, highlights once again the complete disregard for the importance of transparency.

“At no point during either TDR’s evidence to the Business and Trade Committee nor Asda’s evidence did any Asda representative have the decency and integrity to disclose the resignation of its auditors – did they simply forget?”

EY’s exit is not the first time auditors have severed ties with the Issas; Deloitte resigned as auditor to EG Group over governance concerns in 2020.

The rapid expansion of EG Group over the past decade, as well as the acquisition of Asda, have inflated the brothers’ debt pile and brought much greater complexity to their finances. Higher interest rates have since increased financial pressures, which more recently has led to EG Group selling off assets in a bid to pay down debts.

Last year the Issas agreed to sell more than 200 KFC restaurants to the fast-food chain’s Kentucky-based parent company Yum Brands.

Asda’s chief financial officer Michael Gleeson told the business committee in December that 95pc of Asda’s debts are on fixed rates.

The company’s debt payments totalled £396m in 2022 and the annual bill would rise to £426m in February, Mr Gleeson said.

An EY spokesman said: “EY resigned as the auditors of Bellis Finco and Bellis Acquisition Company. As is required by the Companies Act, EY’s letters of resignation were sent to the companies on 27 July 2023.

“Following the acquisition of Euro Garages (Jersey) Ltd and the new requirements of the audit, we mutually agreed with the board to stand down as auditors for the group.”

Asda declined to comment.