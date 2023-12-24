Block Inc CFO & COO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,787 Shares

On December 20, 2023, Amrita Ahuja, the CFO & COO of Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), sold 3,787 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $77.81 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $294,676.47.

Block Inc, formerly known as Square, Inc., is a technology company with a focus on financial services. It provides tools that enable sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. Block Inc also offers financial and marketing services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,901 shares of Block Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Block Inc shows a pattern of more frequent selling than buying among insiders, with a total of 63 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, Block Inc's shares were trading at $77.81 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $47.37 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $81.93.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

