Blackstone tops profit estimate as its assets hit record, dealmaking picks up

Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York

By Echo Wang

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone beat Wall Street's expectations on its key quarterly earnings metric on Thursday, as the world's largest alternative investment firm's assets under management (AUM) hit a record $1.1 trillion and the value of its funds rose.

New York-based Blackstone said it saw $41 billion of inflows during the third quarter, while it deployed and committed $54 billion of capital - the highest in over two years - amid a revival in dealmaking activity as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates and the economic outlook remained sanguine.

Over the past few quarters, high interest rates had been a drag on some aspects of Blackstone's business. With the Fed now entering into an easing cycle, the firm saw that weight starting to lift.

The company's private equity funds appreciated by 6.2% in the quarter and its infrastructure funds by 5.5%, contributing to Blackstone's highest fund appreciation in three years.

Chief Executive Steve Schwarzman hailed the results as "broad-based acceleration across our business."

Blackstone's distributable earnings, which represent cash that can be used to pay dividends, totaled $1.3 billion in the third quarter, up 6% from the previous year. This translated into distributable earnings per share of $1.01, surpassing analysts' average estimate of $0.92, according to LSEG data.

Fundraising during the quarter was led by credit. It said private wealth AUM hit $250 billion, with individual fundraising nearly doubling year-to-date compared to the previous year.

Among Blackstone's major deals in the quarter was a $16 billion acquisition of Australia's AirTrunk, which furthered the fund's hold in the data center market supporting cloud services and AI. It also agreed to acquire U.S. software firm Smartsheet for $8.4 billion, including debt, along with Vista Equity Partners.

The firm’s market capitalization now stands at $195 billion, with its stock reaching an all-time closing high of $159.71 on Oct. 16.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Muralikumar Anantharaman)