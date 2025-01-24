BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Prepares for February Launch of First Gen-3 Satellite, Advancing High-Resolution Space-Based Intelligence

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Important AI News on Investor Radars. In this article, we are going to take a look at where BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) stands against the other AI stocks.

The Stakes of AI Infrastructure and Competition in 2025

In an interview at CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box,’ Alexandr Wang, founder, and CEO of Scale AI, shared his insights on the ongoing AI competition between the U.S. and China, and emphasized its critical importance. Wang noted that while the U.S. has been ahead in AI for the past decade, Chinese labs, especially DeepSeek, are narrowing the gap. He said:

“It has been true for a long time that the United States has been ahead. And that's been true for, you know, maybe the past decade. That being said, you know, the very recent event, on Christmas Day, you know, about a month ago, DeepSeek released a model, which by the way, I think is symbolic that the Chinese lab releases, you know, an earth-shattering model on Christmas Day when, you know, the rest of us are sort of celebrating the holiday. And they released it to much fanfare, and then they followed up with their Reasing Model, DeepSeek R1, which is the one that we evaluated as top of the leaderboard. You know, the reality is, yes and no. So, you know, the Chinese labs, they have more H100s than people think, you know.”

He revealed that DeepSeek has access to around 50,000 H100 chips, despite U.S. export controls, and suggested that Chinese AI development may be more advanced than many expect. Wang also discussed the quick pace of AI model development and mentioned that different models excel in different areas. For example, OpenAI’s models are strong in reasoning, while Anthropic’s models are good at coding.

Regarding the new $500 billion Stargate project, Wang stressed that the U.S. needs significant infrastructure and computational power to maintain its AI leadership. He expressed concern that the growing competition will require the U.S. to rapidly build more data centers and invest in energy to fuel AI progress. While there are discussions around the future of AI models and whether fewer, larger companies will dominate, Wang believes the market is set for exponential growth, and could potentially become a trillion-dollar scale as AI advances toward superintelligence or artificial general intelligence in the next few years.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by reviewing news articles, stock analysis, and press releases.

