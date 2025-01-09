BlackRock seeks to push FDIC bank oversight deadline to March

By Suzanne McGee and Ross Kerber

(Reuters) - BlackRock has asked the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to extend its deadline to reach an agreement on how the agency would oversee the giant asset manager's investments in FDIC-regulated banking organizations from Friday until March 31, according to a letter the firm sent to regulators on Thursday and obtained by Reuters.

The letter is the latest move in a months-long tug of war between the FDIC and the biggest managers of index-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds over the rules governing their passive investments in FDIC-regulated banks. In late December, Vanguard Investments hammered out terms of such a passivity agreement with the FDIC, which immediately afterward asked BlackRock to sign a very similar agreement by the Friday deadline.

"We are not aware of any imminent or ongoing issues that would warrant hastening the finalization of a completely new regulatory framework in a two-week period," wrote Ben Tecmire, head of U.S. regulatory affairs at BlackRock, in the letter to the FDIC.

That is especially true, he added, since "all the banks that would be covered by your proposed agreement with BlackRock are subject to regulatory oversight by the Federal Reserve."

In the letter, Tecmire said BlackRock wants to avoid "inconsistent and uncertain requirements" that might result from the firm's bank holdings being overseen by multiple bank regulators.

He said in the letter that BlackRock's understanding is that the agreement between the FDIC and Vanguard was reached only after several months of negotiation. An individual familiar with the matter said BlackRock's attempts in the final months of 2024 to meet with FDIC officials had been rebuffed.

The FDIC did not respond to a request for comment on the letter or the negotiations.

