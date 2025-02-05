BlackRock plans to hire 1,200 people in India ramp-up, Bloomberg News reports

(Reuters) -BlackRock plans to hire nearly 1,200 people to expand its two support hubs in India, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world's largest asset manager wants to build out its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in India with the expansion, the report added.

The iHubs, as the centers are known, are in the country's financial hub Mumbai and in Gurugram, which is near the national capital New Delhi.

The new hires will add to the existing employee count of roughly 3,500 in the two cities and include more engineers and data experts, according to the report.

BlackRock is also inheriting a so-called global capabilities center in India's IT hub of Bengaluru through its proposed deal to acquire data provider Preqin, Bloomberg reported.

BlackRock said it does not comment on market speculation.

(Reporting by Pretish M J and Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)