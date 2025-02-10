BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) on Substack by Kroker Equity Research. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on BLK. BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)'s share was trading at $992.04 as of Feb 7th. BLK’s trailing and forward P/E were 23.61 and 20.96 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

An executive from BlackRock, Inc. in a suit overseeing financial market monitors in an office environment.

BlackRock, Inc. stands as one of the most influential entities in the global investment management industry, managing $11.6 trillion in assets as of December 2024. The company’s success is underpinned by strong performance across its diversified business model, which spans multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset strategies. In 2024, BlackRock reported record net inflows of $641 billion, driven by favorable market conditions, organic growth in base fees, and the strategic acquisition of key assets like Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), HPS Investment Partners, and Preqin. These acquisitions helped the firm expand its presence in private markets and data analytics, significantly contributing to a 14% increase in full-year revenue. Operating income grew by 21%, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 15% to $42.01. Additionally, BlackRock returned $4.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, further solidifying its commitment to shareholder value.

As a fee-based business, BlackRock generates revenue primarily from management and advisory services tied to the assets it manages. With 55% of assets under management (AUM) in equities, the company benefits from higher management fees compared to fixed income products, which account for 25% of AUM. BlackRock's dominant position in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through its iShares platform, which makes up 37% of total AUM, also contributes significantly to its revenue. Despite lower fees from passive ETFs, the massive scale of iShares allows BlackRock to maintain a competitive edge in offering flexible, cost-effective investment solutions to both institutional and retail clients.

Another key contributor to BlackRock’s financial strength is its Aladdin® platform, a technological tool used globally by asset managers, banks, and other financial institutions for portfolio management, data analytics, and risk assessment. Aladdin generates high-margin, recurring income from technology services and subscriptions, further diversifying BlackRock’s revenue streams. Additionally, the firm’s expansion into private markets has opened up new revenue sources from private credit, real estate, and performance-based fees, including carried interest on private equity and infrastructure investments.

