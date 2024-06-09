Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) stock most popular amongst retail investors who own 45%, while private companies hold 25%

Key Insights

Blackline Safety's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 8 shareholders own 51% of the company

Institutional ownership in Blackline Safety is 14%

If you want to know who really controls Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Blackline Safety.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Blackline Safety?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Blackline Safety already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Blackline Safety's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 11% of Blackline Safety shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is DAK Capital Inc with 25% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.3% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Cody Slater, the CEO has 2.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Blackline Safety

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Blackline Safety Corp.. In their own names, insiders own CA$15m worth of stock in the CA$296m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Blackline Safety. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 25%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Blackline Safety better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Blackline Safety you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

