BlackBerry renames Internet of Things business to QNX

BlackBerry Ltd. says it is changing the name of its Internet of Things business.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology firm says the business previously called BlackBerry IoT will now be known as QNX.

It says feedback from customers, partners and employees encouraged it to make the switch.

The QNX name dates back to the 1980s when two University of Waterloo graduates founded Quantum Software Systems Ltd. and created the QNX operating system.

It was acquired in 2010 by BlackBerry, which has since used the QNX name to offer technology solutions to the automotive, medical and robotics industries.

BlackBerry says plans to unveil a refreshed look and presence for the brand in time for the Consumer Electronics Show, which gets underway in Las Vegas next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press