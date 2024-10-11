Black British Business Awards 2024 winners revealed

L-R: Cecil Peters, Pamela Maynard, Sophie Chandauka, Didier Lambert - James Everett

Pamela Maynard, chief AI transformation officer for Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions, has been named this year’s Black British Business Person of the Year at the 2024 Black British Business Awards.

Ms Maynard, who joined Microsoft earlier this month, most recently served as the chief executive of Avanade, a Microsoft-Accenture digital innovation joint venture, for five years. During her tenure she achieved a level of growth that consistently outpaced the market, earning the company Microsoft’s 2023 Partner of the Year for a record-breaking 18th time.

Avanade won more than 75 Best Places to Work awards under Ms Maynard’s people-first culture. She is the first black female chief executive to have led one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work.

Cecil Peters, JPMorganChase’s head of DEI and Advancing Black Pathways, presented Ms Maynard with the Black British Business Person of the Year award at the InterContinental London Park Lane on Friday.

Ms Maynard said: “What is really important now is that we continue to take the energy from this room forward. There are many people in this room who have talked about the shoulders that we stand on, and I too believe that I stand on the shoulders of trailblazers that have come before me.

“I really look forward to working with so many, or seeing how so many of the people in this room progress as the trailblazers of the future, because boy is this incredibly inspiring.

“Thank you to all of you for what you do. Together we will absolutely continue to break down the barriers. Together we are absolutely going to continue to destroy the stereotypes. Together we will create a future where diversity and inclusion will just be natural because that is what we will all aspire it to be.”

Ms Maynard was one of 15 black professionals whose achievements were recognised at the awards, now in their 11th year. The theme for 2024 was #NEXT, marking a new decade of achievements by black professionals and entrepreneurs in their fields, and acknowledging the next generation of industry leaders.

To date, the awards have honoured more than 330 black British professionals and entrepreneurs.



Dr Sophie Chandauka MBE, chair and executive founder of the Black British Business Awards, said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Black British Business Awards. In a time when the challenges we face in the UK and overseas are all too apparent, your success is a powerful reminder of the resilience, brilliance, and leadership within our community.

“The presence of strong women at the helm of British businesses is not only inspiring but essential. I am honoured to see the awards recognise Pamela Maynard as Business Person of the Year playing a global leadership role at the forefront of AI innovation at one of the most iconic and systemically important technology companies.

“Our BBBAwards winners are all paving the way for the next generation, proving that excellence knows no boundaries, and that, together, we can continue to reshape the future of British business.”

Mr Peters said: “As a long-time partner of the Black British Business Awards, we are deeply honoured to witness the incredible talent being spotlighted, particularly this year’s recognition of Pamela as a remarkable female leader in STEM.

“Her achievements represent the innovation, resilience, and excellence that define black British business leadership today.”

The awards also celebrated two special honorary awards, The Ally of the Year Award designed to recognise the work of senior Allies to the Black community who continue to strive for diversity and equality in business, and The Impact Award which is designed to honour an individual of African or Caribbean heritage who has made significant impact in elevating the visibility and reputation of Black professionals in the UK.

The 2024 Ally of the Year Award went to Patrick Thomson, CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa at JPMorgan Asset Management. The 2024 Impact Award went to Rob Anarfi, Chief Risk Officer at Beazley.

The awards gala recognised the achievements of Rising Stars and Senior Leaders across six industry sectors: Arts and Media, Consumer and Luxury, Entrepreneur, Financial Services, Professional Services, and STEM.

The Telegraph is the National Media Partner for the Black British Business Awards.

The winners of the 2024 Black British Business Awards are as follows:

Black British Business Person of the Year

Pamela Maynard, Chief AI Transformation Officer, Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions

Arts and Media Rising Star

Jimi Adesanya, Co-Founder and Executive Producer, JM Films & Unbound Studios

Arts and Media Senior Leader

Laura Henry-Allain MBE, Storyteller, Producer, Educationalist and Consultant, Allain Creatives

Consumer and Luxury Rising Star

Leon Francis, Senior Manager, Apple

Consumer and Luxury Senior Leader

Geoffrey Williams, VP Colleague Attraction & Inclusion, Burberry

Entrepreneur Rising Star

Mike Williams, Co-Founder, Flake Bake Ltd

Entrepreneur Senior Leader

Mark Dalgety, CEO, Caricom Products Ltd T/Z Dalgety Teas

Financial Services Rising Star

Khalia Ismain, Black Entrepreneurs Programme Manager, Lloyds Bank

Financial Services Senior Leader

Ize Idemudia, Managing Director, COO, Morgan Stanley

Professional Services Rising Star

Yeshua Carter, Senior Consultant, Founder of EY Outreach, EY

Professional Services Senior Leader

Liza Jordan, Managing Director, Accenture

STEM Rising Star

Tolu Falade, Production Team Leader, BP

STEM Senior Leader

Haddy Davies, Global Business Partner, Catalyst Technologies, Johnson Matthey

Ally of the Year

Patrick Thomson, CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa at JPMorgan Asset Management

Impact Award

Rob Anarfi, Chief Risk Officer at Beazley