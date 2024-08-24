Advertisement
BKW First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: CHF6.62 (vs CHF6.19 in 1H 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

BKW (VTX:BKW) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF2.23b (flat on 1H 2023).

  • Net income: CHF349.5m (up 7.0% from 1H 2023).

  • Profit margin: 16% (up from 15% in 1H 2023).

  • EPS: CHF6.62 (up from CHF6.19 in 1H 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

BKW Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 1.4% growth forecast for the Electric Utilities industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are down 3.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that BKW is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis that you should know about...

