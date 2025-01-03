Is Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Among the Best Long-Term Penny Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently published a list of the 12 Best Long-Term Penny Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) stands against the other best long-term penny stocks to buy.
What’s the Future Like for Small Cap Stocks in 2025?
On December 3rd, Bob Kaynor, CFA, Head of US Small & Midcap Equities at Schroders, provided a comprehensive outlook for small-cap stocks in 2025, emphasizing their potential as a cost-effective investment in the robust US economy. He mentioned that the economy has shown resilience post-pandemic, bolstered by fiscal stimulus from the Biden Administration through significant legislation like the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This recovery is primarily driven by strong consumer spending and a favorable labor market. In this robust environment while large-cap equities may appear expensive and have likely priced in much of the anticipated growth, small and mid-cap stocks remain relatively undervalued. This presents an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to domestic economic strength without incurring high costs.
Kaynor identified several trends, which he believes could enhance the performance of small and mid-cap stocks in 2025. He pointed out that following a downturn in 2022 and 2023 due to recession fears and high valuations, M&A activity is now rebounding. This resurgence is expected to benefit small-cap stocks as they often become acquisition targets. Additionally, increased IPO activity can generate interest and optimism in the small-cap sector. Moreover, the ongoing and anticipated decline in interest rates starting late 2024 is expected to reduce borrowing costs for small-cap companies, which typically rely on short-term financing. This environment is historically favorable for small caps, particularly when inflation stabilizes between 1% and 3%. Kaynor also noted that the service sector of the market is expanding. The services sector not only forms a significant portion of the GDP but also favors small-cap companies primarily those operating within this space. Moreover, trends like reshoring are enabling small firms to become reliable suppliers for larger corporations. He expects that increased CapEx driven by automation and government support in sectors like semiconductors will likely correlate with revenue growth for small caps, further enhancing their investment appeal next year.
Kaynor noted that Wall Street analysts predict a substantial rebound in earnings for small caps beginning in late 2024, with expectations that their growth will outpace large caps throughout most of 2025.
Our Methodology
To curate the list of the 12 best long-term penny stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we used the Finviz stock screener and Seeking Alpha. Using the screener we got an initial list of penny stocks (trading under $5) with more than 20% 5-year sales growth. Next, we cross-checked each stock for 5-year sales growth from Seeking Alpha. Lastly, we ranked these stocks based on the number of hedge fund holders sourced from Insider Monkey’s Q3 2024 hedge funds database. Please note that the stock prices were recorded on December 31, 2024.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)
Stock Price: $1.49
5-Year Sales Growth: 47.13%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is a Canadian company that specializes in bitcoin mining. It operates large facilities filled with specialized computers (called miners) that work around the clock to solve complex mathematical problems. The company has 11 operational data centers located in four countries, including Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It generates revenue by selling the computational power generated by miners to mining pools, where they earn Bitcoin based on their contribution to the pool's total output.
Over the past year, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has undergone significant changes and upgrades to enhance its Bitcoin mining operations. By the end of its fiscal third quarter of 2024, it had upgraded 10 existing data centers and added 3 new ones. They have replaced over 50,000 older miners with about 46,000 new, more efficient miners. The company's operational hash rate has surged by 83%, reaching 11.9 exahash per second (EH/s), which is a measure of mining power.
Moreover, in August the company announced the acquisition of Stronghold Digital Mining, marking a significant move in the bitcoin mining sector. This acquisition includes two power facilities in Pennsylvania, which will add over 300 MW of power capacity to their operations. During the fiscal third quarter of 2024, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) reported revenue of $45 million, representing an 8% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 30% increase year-over-year.
Overall, BITF ranks 6th on our list of best long-term penny stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
