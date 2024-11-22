Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin touched a fresh record high on Friday, with its sights set firmly on the $100,000 barrier, in a stellar rally for the cryptocurrency sparked by expectations of a more friendly regulatory environment under a Donald Trump administration.

It has more than doubled in value this year and is up about 45% in the two weeks since Trump's sweeping election victory, which has also seen a slew of pro-crypto lawmakers being elected to Congress.

The crypto currency was last up just over 1% on the day at $99,380, and is on track for its best monthly performance since February.

Its surge has made bitcoin one of the stand out winners of so-called "Trump trades" - assets that are seen as winning or losing from Trump's policies.

