Bitcoin confirmed as Watford FC’s new sleeve sponsor

The Bitcoin logo will be printed on the Watford FC shirt for forthcoming Premier League games this season, according to an official announcement from the club.

The new agreement is in connection with Watford’s main shirt sponsor Sportsbet.io, which is running a campaign to “improve awareness around Bitcoin”.

Justin Le Brocque, head of marketing at Sportsbet.io, said: “The crypto community have been hugely supportive of us since we began, so putting the Bitcoin logo on the sleeve felt like a fun way to give something back while also showing them our support.”

Customers at Watford’s stadium, Vicarage Road, will be able to use Bitcoin to purchase hospitality boxes and exclusive club merchandise.

Watford CEO Scott Duxbury admitted that placing the Bitcoin logo on the club’s shirt “challenges the accepted norm” before going on to say: “We’re excited about the partnerships and the potential for new global conversations that it could help start for our club.”

The club has also launched a Bitcoin education website that contains content on the origin of Bitcoin and how it can be purchased, as well as options to use the cryptocurrency to get a shout-out on an LED billboard at Vicarage Road.

The decision to add the Bitcoin logo on the shirt hasn’t gone down well with fans, many of whom have expressed their displeasure at the announcement.

