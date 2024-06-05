Bird, Medical Facilities, GFL at 52-Week Highs

Bird Construction Inc. (T.BDT) hit a new 52-week high of $22.87 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Medical Facilities Corporation (T.DR) hit a new 52-week high of $12.45 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

GFL Environmental Inc. (T.GFL) hit a new 52-week high of $52.42 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Happy Belly Food Group (C.HBFG) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $162.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Lara Exploration Ltd. (V.LRA) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

National Bank of Canada (T.NA) hit a new 52-week high of $118.04 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Questerre Energy Corporation (T.QEC) hit a new 52-week high of 28.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (C.RAIL) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Simply Better Brands Corp. (V.SBBC) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Vitalhub Corp. (T.VHI) hit a new 52-week high of $7.16 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Zedcor Inc. (V.ZDC) hit a new 52-week high of $1.30 Wednesday. No news stories available today.



