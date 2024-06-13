Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS MIXED AS DOW WEIGHS; NASDAQ GAINS

Shares of Nvidia and Broadcom touch new highs on AI-led optimism

Bird, Black Mammoth, Comet at 52-Week Highs

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Bird Construction Inc. (T.BDT) hit a new 52-week high of $26.02 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V.BMM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Comet Industries Ltd. (V.CMU) hit a new 52-week high of $5.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Founders Metals Inc. (V.FDR) hit a new 52-week high of $2.16 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Fox River Resources (C. FOX) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (V.GDP) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.

Hannan Metals Ltd. (V.HAN) hit a new 52-week high of 45.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.

Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T.HRX) hit a new 52-week high of $24.61 Thursday. No news stories available today.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (T.HWO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.51 Thursday. No news stories available today.

BioSyent Inc. (V.RX) hit a new 52-week high of $9.40 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Simply Better Brands Corp. (V.SBBC) hit a new 52-week high of 72 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.

Sintana Energy Inc. (V.SEI) hit a new 52-week high of $1.48 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Vitalhub Corp. (T.VHI) hit a new 52-week high of $7.37 Thursday. No news stories available today.