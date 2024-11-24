BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Will Pay A CA$0.045 Dividend In Four Days

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase BioSyent's shares before the 29th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.045 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.18 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that BioSyent has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of CA$11.25. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether BioSyent has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for BioSyent

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see BioSyent paying out a modest 26% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 105% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

BioSyent does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

BioSyent paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were BioSyent to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Click here to see how much of its profit BioSyent paid out over the last 12 months.

Story Continues