BioGaia And 2 Other Swedish Dividend Stocks To Enhance Your Portfolio

As global markets react to rising U.S. Treasury yields and cautious monetary policies, the European indices have also experienced declines, reflecting broader economic uncertainties. In this environment, Swedish dividend stocks like BioGaia offer potential stability and income generation for investors looking to navigate fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Sweden

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Bredband2 i Skandinavien (OM:BRE2) 4.79% ★★★★★★ Zinzino (OM:ZZ B) 3.33% ★★★★★☆ Softronic (OM:SOF B) 5.78% ★★★★★☆ Avanza Bank Holding (OM:AZA) 5.04% ★★★★★☆ HEXPOL (OM:HPOL B) 3.76% ★★★★★☆ Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OM:SEB A) 5.68% ★★★★★☆ Bilia (OM:BILI A) 5.27% ★★★★☆☆ Afry (OM:AFRY) 3.49% ★★★★☆☆ Loomis (OM:LOOMIS) 3.94% ★★★★☆☆ Bahnhof (OM:BAHN B) 3.73% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: BioGaia AB (publ) is a healthcare company that offers probiotic products globally, with a market capitalization of SEK10.25 billion.

Operations: BioGaia AB (publ) generates revenue through its main segments, Pediatrics, which accounts for SEK1.04 billion, and Adult Health, contributing SEK306.08 million.

Dividend Yield: 6.8%

BioGaia offers a high dividend yield of 6.81%, ranking in the top 25% of Swedish dividend payers, but its sustainability is questionable due to an elevated cash payout ratio of 191.2%. The company's dividends have been volatile over the past decade, despite some growth. Recent earnings results show a decrease in quarterly net income to SEK 36.6 million from SEK 101.5 million year-on-year, highlighting potential challenges in maintaining current dividend levels amidst significant insider selling recently observed.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Investment AB Öresund (OM:ORES) is a Swedish investment company focused on asset management, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK5.13 billion.

Operations: Investment AB Öresund generates revenue primarily from unclassified services amounting to SEK920.77 million.

Dividend Yield: 6.1%

Investment AB Öresund offers a competitive dividend yield of 6.07%, placing it among the top 25% of Swedish dividend payers, though its sustainability is challenged by a high cash payout ratio of 183.9%. Despite recent profitability, dividends have been unreliable and volatile over the past decade. Recent earnings reported a net income of SEK 488.4 million for nine months, contrasting with past losses, yet third-quarter results showed negative revenue and net loss, raising concerns about future stability.