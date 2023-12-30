BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) investors are sitting on a loss of 48% if they invested a year ago

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 48% in one year, under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue by 33% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 48% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 26% in the last year, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shareholders lost 48%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BioCryst Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Story continues

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.