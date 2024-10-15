Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) is a Classic Ariel Stock: Ariel Fund

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Fund” third-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Due to the economy's resilience and forecasters' expectations of a soft landing, all major U.S. indices saw gains in the third quarter. The Federal Reserve turned its attention to the state of the labor market as interest rate reduction was implemented. Against this backdrop, Ariel Fund appreciated +12.08% in Q3 outperforming both the Russell 2500 Value and Russell 2500 indices, which returned +9.63% and +8.75%. For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2024, please check its top five holdings.

Ariel Fund highlighted stocks like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The one-month return of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was 2.22%, and its shares gained 0.00% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On October 14, 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) stock closed at $341.06 per share with a market capitalization of $9.474 billion.

Ariel Fund stated the following regarding Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"We purchased Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO), manufacturer and developer of laboratory equipment and biological testing. The company offers a worldwide presence with the United States representing 42% of revenue, Europe 31%, Asia 21% and Other 6%. Its customer base is diversified with hospital labs representing 34% of revenue, reference labs 11%, transfusion labs 10%, academic/government 21%, biopharma 15%, and applied markets 9%. BIO boasts a solid financial profile, rising operating margins, high and recurring revenue streams. We believe Bio-Rad is a classic Ariel stock, offering leading innovative products in a growing global marketplace. The company estimates 80% of sales are derived from products in which Bio-Rad has dominant market share."

A biopharmaceutical facility with technicians working on a manufacturing line of treatments and preventions.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) at the end of the second quarter which was 42 in the previous quarter.

