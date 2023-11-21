Advertisement
Canada markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,134.92
    -111.55 (-0.55%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,534.07
    -13.31 (-0.29%)
     

  • DOW

    35,064.96
    -86.08 (-0.24%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7299
    +0.0011 (+0.16%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.53
    -0.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    50,517.98
    -778.81 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.24
    -13.87 (-1.79%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,002.00
    +21.70 (+1.10%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,787.90
    -19.19 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4240
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,168.01
    -116.52 (-0.82%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.29
    -0.12 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,481.99
    -14.37 (-0.19%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,354.14
    -33.89 (-0.10%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6689
    +0.0033 (+0.50%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RETREAT WITH NVIDIA RESULTS ON DECK

U.S. retail earnings disappoint amid a pullback in consumer spending

Binance chief will admit violating US laws as part of $4 billion deal to resolve probe

Reuters
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Binance Holdings chief Changpeng Zhao will admit violating U.S. laws as part of a deal to resolve a U.S. probe into illicit finance breaches, according to a source familiar with matter.

The deal between a number of U.S. agencies and the world's largest crypto exchange will also involve charges against Binance's former compliance chief Samuel Lim, the source said.

The deal will include penalties on the firm of over $4 billion, including $3.4 billion from U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and another $968 million from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, another source familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)